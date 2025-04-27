Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The golf course was the first of its kind in the east of England

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Half a century of teeing off amid beautiful ground is to be celebrated at Thorpe Wood Golf Course, in Peterborough.

A 50th Anniversary event is to be held on May 20 – with a competition for season ticket holders offering more than £1,000 worth of prizes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thorpe Wood Golf Course was opened in 1975 as one of the first major leisure projects in the New Town masterplan of the Peterborough Development Corporation (PDC). It was the first pay-and-play facility in the east of England.

Thorpe Wood Golf Course is celebrating its 50th anniversary in May.

General manager Luke Rich said: “It was designed by Peter Allis and Dave Thomas (world renowned golf course architects) in 1975. Since then, the golf course has grown and matured vastly – with an additional course, driving range, pitch and putt. But it has stayed family-run throughout - from grandfather to father to son.

“Our ethos is and always has been 'Golf for All; whereby opening up golfing opportunities to all abilities, ages and backgrounds. Whether that be through Junior Golf Lessons, Pay and Play Golf or Community Projects encouraging golf participation to people from backgrounds that may not traditionally consider playing golf.

“We intend to hold a celebration day, where we will doing multiple things around the course. The entry cost will be that of the price in 1975 - just 80p per round!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Alliss and Dave Thomas’ aim at Thorpe Wood was to design a course which recognised, incorporated and enhanced the natural attraction of the site - and one that would be difficult for the good player, but pleasurable for the beginner.

An archive photo of the golf course.

Mr Rich added: “That they achieved this is beyond question as the course quickly became the most popular golf course in the area, and in the late 1980s, one of the busiest pay-and-play courses in the country with over 75,000 rounds of golf being played on it in a single year.”

He went on: “Father and son, Dennis and Roger Fitton managed the course from the outset. The Fitton family had been professional golfers since 1921 when Walter, Dennis's father was appointed professional/greenkeeper/steward at Glossop Golf Course situated at the bottom of the famous Snake Pass in Derbyshire. Walter was one of those rare pioneers in golf who was required to perform the jobs of ten people on modern day courses.

“Dennis led the coaching element of the course whereas Roger managed the operational and retail element.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the late 1970's, Orton Meadows Golf Course was created. Initially as a 12-hole course, it soon evolved into an 18-hole course when Orton Water was created.

Thorpe Wood Golf Course is holding a special competition to mark its 50th anniversary in May

Simon Fitton took over the reins of both courses in 2010. He developed the course to what we see today. Reinvesting year on year with a constant strive to improve. With this mindset, in 2012 we built the Thorpe Wood Golf Academy and Driving Range, with one of it's primary aims being to encourage individuals to golf that may not have previously experienced it.