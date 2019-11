Have your say

A golf society clubbed together to raise money for a community garden in Peterborough.

The Milton Golf Club Tree Iron Society handed a cheque for £500 to representatives of the Green Back Yard, located in Oundle Road, Woodston, after the society raised the money throughout the year.

The Green Back Yard was recently hit by burglars, losing tools and equipment to the thieves. Two people were arrested in connection with the break in.