Go ahead for £60 million warehouse development on former Mars Petcare site in Peterborough

The plans, which are expected to create more than 100 jobs, involve the construction of two warehouses on the former Mars Petcare UK land in Shrewsbury Avenue, in Woodston.

Approval for the proposals has been given by Peterborough City Council planners.

The development will involve building units of 231,155 sq ft and 307,715 sq ft for manufacturing or distribution on the 30 acre site, which has been named Delta Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans have been drawn up by land owners Trebor Developments and Hillwood’s who have previously said that a range of companies from the UK and overseas have already voiced an interest in the park.

It is hoped that construction work will be completed by the summer.

Trebor Developments are also involved in the construction of Flagship Park on the 127 acre Red Brick Farm at Edgerley Drain Park in Peterborough.

The sites are some of the few remaining areas still available in Peterborough for employment use, triggering concerns that the city’s growth could slow if the more development plots are not identified soon.

How the development at Delta Park might appear.

Council leader Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald has previously said he will look at reopening the city’s current Local Plan which regulates where industrial construction can take place.