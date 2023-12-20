Family raffling Sam’s beloved Tesla in bid to raise funds to give him more time with family

A Peterborough woman, whose husband and father of three young children – including a newborn baby girl – has been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, is hoping for the gift of time this year, as they hope this Christmas is not the last they will spend together as a family.

Sam Bravo-Hibberd, was diagnosed with an inoperable glioblastoma (GBM) in September, just two months after they had welcomed their only daughter, Alejandria, into the world.

Sam (34), from Hampton, was given less than four months to live after the diagnosis – but after receiving initial surgery, the family is appealing for help for him to get more surgery to help him have more time with his young family.

Sam Bravo-Hibberd and son Gabriel

The family have even set up a raffle giving people the chance to win the family’s beloved Tesla, as part of a fundraising campaign to help.

The Peterborough Telegraph featured the family’s plight earlier this year – but now Sam’s wife, Mauricee has made a new, heartbreaking plea to ensure that this Christmas is not their last together.

‘Our lives feel like a living nightmare’

Mauricee (37) said: “We had a normal, comfortable, albeit somewhat hectic, family life until suddenly we didn’t; I really miss that now, the blissful chaos, manic mornings prepping for work, school and nursery, and Sam and our boys playing football in the garden as I watched from the kitchen.

Sam Bravo-Hibberd in hospital with his daughter Alejandria

“We used to take our kids to quite a lot of after school clubs, which we’ve had to cancel since Sam’s diagnosis. Gabriel, our two-year-old, played football with a local club and Theo, who is 13, had acting club, cadets and karate.

“Sam used to do most of the running around because he worked locally in recruitment whereas I have a substantial role in healthcare about an hour away and work longer hours.

“I’m currently on maternity leave having had our daughter three months ago and am now also Sam’s full-time carer. Our lives feel like a living nightmare.”

Sam suffered symptoms for a year before diagnosis

Mauricee and Sam Bravo-Hibberd with their children Theo, Gariel and Alejandria

Sam had been experiencing personality changes for at least a year and had suffered from headaches, taste auras and confusion for about two weeks prior.

He was given just eight to 12 weeks to live and was referred to palliative care. However, after seeking a second opinion privately, he underwent an open biopsy during which around 30% of his tumour was debulked.

The 34-year-old is now undergoing radiotherapy whilst Mauricee is attempting to buy him more time with her and their children by crowdfunding to enable them to source alternative treatments not yet available on the NHS.

Mauricee, who is working with the charity Brain Tumour Research to share her story, said: “I’ve been researching alternative treatments like immunotherapy and tumour treating fields. There’s a device called Optune which uses alternating electrical fields to cause cell death and stop the tumour growing so quickly. But, on average, it costs £17,500 to £20,000 a month whilst immunotherapies can cost £2,500 per infusion in the UK.

Sam and Mauricee Bravo-Hibberd with baby Alejandria

“Bespoke treatments offered by CeGat, a genetic research clinic in Germany, cost around £100,000 and DCVax-L, a type of immunotherapy known as a dendritic cell vaccine, costs patients around £250,000.”

“We would be grateful for any donations to help ensure this isn’t our last Christmas as a family.”

Mauricee added: “I’m in touch with the wife of a GBM survivor who was able to have Optune, immunotherapy and CeGat treatment because of money raised through crowdfunding. I didn’t want to go down the route of asking other people for money but, after she suggested it, my sister persuaded me to swallow my pride for the sake of my children.

“People have already been very generous and we are so grateful, but we are still a long way off where we need to be in order to pursue treatments privately without compromising our children’s future and financial stability.

“I’m currently raffling our car and a few more significant possessions and investments but we would be grateful for any donations to help ensure this isn’t our last Christmas as a family.”

How to help family

Sam and Mauricee Bravo-Hibberd

Entries to the raffle to win the Tesla Model 3 cost £10.

The car was bought by the family in March 2022 when it was brand new, and Mauricee said: “The look on Sam’s face the first time he drove it was priceless. He was so happy. It’s a fantastic car to drive and has given the whole family so much joy, more importantly, safety and security.

"The car has been very well taken care of and loved so much. We are reluctant to let it go but I know this is one of the quickest ways for us to raise much needed funds to ensure the continuity of Sam’s treatments and hopefully allow us, especially the kids, to spend more quality time with him.”

To buy tickets for the raffle, and for more information about the car and how to donate to the family, visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/the-sam-bravo-hibberd-brain-cancer-treatment-fund

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “Sam’s heartbreaking story is a stark reminder of the indiscriminate nature of brain tumours, which can affect anyone at any time. They kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease since records began in 2002. We’re determined to change this but it’s only by working together we will be able to improve treatment options for patients and, ultimately, find a cure. We wish Sam and Mauricee a very special Christmas with their children.”