Girl raises hundreds in blindfold challenge

A nine-year-old girl experienced life as a blind person for 24 hours as she raised more than £1,000 for charity.

Charlotte Hart an animal mad,Year 4 pupil at Folksworth Church of England Primary School took on the 24 hour blindfold challenge to raise money for Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Charlotte began her challenge at home at lunchtime on Sunday, finishing at school the next day.

She said: “I have to wear glasses which I don’t enjoy having to do every day, but at least I can still see. I am raising money for those who are not as lucky as me and cannot see anything.”

While at school she was given help by her classmates.

She has now raised more than £1,000 for the cause. To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/charlotte-hart9