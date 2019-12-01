Get your sparkle on and help us

T his time of year is all about giving... and that’s why we’re celebrating Get Your Sparkle On in December, writes The NSPCC’s Sarah Lambley, fundraising officer for Cambridgeshire.

Workplaces, families and friends from across the UK will bake cakes, wear their best sequinned shirt and glitter their faces on, before, or after December 11, all in aid of the NSPCC.

Last year, social media accounts glittered with the words #SparkleOn as an array of happy twinkling faces banded together for such a good cause.

It’s a fun and worthy event that it so easy to set up. Simply select your sparkle – if you’re struggling for ideas our website has plenty – then spread the word to get all the support possible.

Late sign-ups don’t need to worry about having their Sparkle On days by December 11 as many have opted to do their events closer to Christmas.

Every pound counts and can help protect children.

l £3 pays for one primary school child to receive a Speak Out Stay Safe assembly, which will teach them to recognise and speak out about abuse.

l £20 pays for one of our trained counsellors to answer five calls to Childline, including on Christmas Day.

l £90 pays for a primary school class of 30 children to receive Speak Out Stay Safe.

l Last year 28,260 children in Cambridgeshire received our Speak Out Stay Safe assemblies, which teaches them how to recognise the signs of abuse and speak out to a trusted adult.

The charity is working hard to ensure that every child in every primary school receives this assembly in the UK and donations from Get Your Sparkle On will go a long way to achieving this.

Even on Christmas Day Childline volunteers will be available for children to speak to, but not every call will be answered. Sadly, one in three calls to will go unanswered and it’s vital that we bring a light to every childhood by campaigning with Get Your Sparkle on this festive season.

Everyone who signs up will receive a free pack, including loads of fundraising ideas, sparkly stickers to hand out, a shiny pop up donations box, posters to help with promotion, Christmas themed games including pin the tail on the reindeer and recipes for sparkly cakes.

Show your support further by uploading your photos onto social media using the hashtag #SparkleOn.

The event also supports our Light For Every Childhood campaign, which will see landmarks across the UK illuminate in the distinctive green from late November into early December.

All the information is at www.nspcc.org.uk/christmas/get-your-sparkle-on