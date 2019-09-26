Get help with mental health issues at Peterborough Town Hall

Residents can get help to deal with mental health issues at a Town Hall event next month.

As part of World Mental Health Awareness week, Peterborough City Council is hosting a support event at Peterborough Town Hall on Friday October 11 and Saturday October 12 from 10am to 4pm each day.

This will be a chance for people to get information and advice from specialist mental health and support services including the Psychological Wellbeing Service, Hypnotherapy and Combat Stress.

Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, Peterborough City Council’s cabinet member for public health, said: “One in six adults experience common mental health issues every week and suicide is the biggest killer in young men in the UK.

“We want to do all we can to make sure that people are fully aware of the help and support that is available, so please come along if you would like to find out more.”

Admission is free and all are welcome. For more information email clair.dorans@cambridgeshire.gov.uk