Geoff Capes: Former Peterborough policeman who went to the Olympics - and 19 others who went to Games from our region

One of Britain’s most famous ever Olympians – and a former Peterborough police officer – Geoff Capes sadly passed away this week.

Geoff, who was a recognisable face in and around our region for many years, twice claimed the title of World’s Strongest Man – and despite his giant frame, became well known for being a budgerigar breeder.

But he made his name as an athlete, and represented Great Britain at Olympics in 1972 and 1976. He also won a huge haul of medals at European and Commonwealth games – and still holds the British Shot Put record, set in 1980.

Tributes have been paid to Geoff this week following his sad passing.

While Geoff might the most famous Olympic or Paralympic athlete from our region, others followed in his footsteps – and competed before he did.

Here, we look at the other athletes who have represented Team GB on the biggest stage of them all, who have strong links to Peterborough and the surrounding area.

Geoff Capes, from Holbeach near Peterborough, is best known as a strong man, but he competed in the shot put in the 1980 games, finishing 5th

Jake Jarman will represent Team GB this summer

Peterborough's Lauren Steadman MBE competed at both the 2008 Summer Paralympics in Beijing and the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London as a swimmer, before switching to the paratriathlon for the 2016 Games in Rio, where she won a silver medal in the Women's PT4, and claimed gold in Tokyo 2020. She completed her medal set in Paris, claiming a bronze medal