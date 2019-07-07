Gennaro brings taste of the Mediterranean to Peterborough

Food lovers packed into Cathedral Square to get a slice of the action as a top Italian chef brought a taste of Italy to Peterborough.

There was perfect pasta and peerless pizza on offer to visitors to the Peterborough Italian Festival last weekend. The annual event is one of the biggest in the city’s calendar, and despite wet weather on Saturday making the Italian coast seem another world away, Cathedral Square was filled all weekend as residents got a small taste of the Mediterranean. This year was the 11th time the city has held the festival, and celebrity chef Gennaro Contaldo was the star attraction on both Saturday and Sunday, as he made his second visit to the Peterborough Italian Festival. Gennaro, who is best known for teaching Jamie Oliver about Italian cookery, took to the stage to give a question and answer session, before signing autographs for fans, before trying the extensive range of traditional food and drink on offer from a variety of special stalls set up. He was also keen to try out some of Italy’s other exports, with a range of cars and motorbikes and scooters on display. Peterborough boxer Cello Renda, who has Italian heritage, was on hand to give demonstrations and lessons to younger visitors, and encourage them to take up the sport. There was live music from the Principi dance and music group from Bovino, Foggia, folk band Laboratorio Orafolk from Deliceto, Foggia and singers Pip Brown. ‘The Jersey Boy’ and Luke Carey performed some the best known hots from Frank Sinatra, Frankie Valli and Dean Martin.

Peterborough Italian Festival Chello Render gives boxing demonstrations as part of the Italia Festival. Pictured here with Tommy Robertson (8), City Centre, Peterborough 07/07/2019.

Peterborough Italian Festival, 07/07/2019.

Peterborough Italian Festival Chello Render gives boxing demonstrations as part of the Italia Festival. Pictured here with Tommy Robertson (8), City Centre, Peterborough 07/07/2019.

Peterborough Italian Festival Chello Render gives boxing demonstrations as part of the Italia Festival. Pictured here Team L2R Chello Render, Chloe Hastings, Andy Burley, Sarah Huebler, City Centre, Peterborough 07/07/2019.

