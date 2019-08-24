Garden party’s £2,500 boost for charity

The annual charity event hosted by Bourne-based commercial broker raised £2,500 for a charity supporting research into rare skin condition.

Pilot Fish hosted their annual garden party at the William Cecil, Stamford, in support of The Phoebe Research Fund, a charity set up by the mother a young girl suffering with Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa. The event brought together local professionals and business owners to network over afternoon tea at the Lincolnshire hotel.

This year’s guest speakers were local home-ware entrepreneurs Sophie and Jem Allport, who discussed how they created an international brand. The event successfully to raise £2,500 for charity within just two hours

After the tea, Zoe Crowson, founder of The Phoebe Research Fund, said: “Pilot Fish have supported the charity since it began in 2015, I not only consider Pilot Fish associates but also friends.

“This is the third garden party which they have hosted, and it is evident how many quality businesses they work with. It is a well-supported networking event and this year it was fantastic to learn about the story of how Sophie Allport grew into such a successful company. Thank you to all involved in raising an astonishing amount of £2500.”

She also attributed the success of Pilot Fish to the competency of its staff.

Richard Jones, managing director of Pilot Fish said: “It was great to see so many familiar faces at the annual garden party this year. Without the support of local businesses, we wouldn’t be able to make this event a success. We look forward to welcoming local businesses back next year.”

Jem Allport of Sophie Allport Ltd said: “We were thrilled to support this event and to have helped to raise so much for The Phoebe Research Fund, a fantastic local cause.”