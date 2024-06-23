Gallery: RSPCA celebrates 200th anniversary at Block Fen centre in Cambridgeshire

Hundreds of people turned out to help the RSPCA celebrate its 200th birthday anniversary at its centre in Cambridgeshire.

Despite a heavy downpour of rain, supporters and their dogs turned out in their droves for the annual RSPCA One Fun Day at Block Fen Animal Centre.

The event this year was extra special as it also marked the 200th birthday of the charity.

The One Fun Day event at the centre in Wimblington, March - included a fun dog show, a grand draw - a wide variety of craft stalls, live music, a food court, kids corner with face-painting and games as well as lots of tombolas.

The event was one of some 70 which have been held up and down the country at RSPCA animal centres, shops and other surprising locations!

Sally Jones, Centre Manager, said: “We just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who supported the event, from the visitors and their dogs, our volunteers, staff, the stall holders, local businesses who came and also sponsored the day and everyone who worked behind the scenes to make this such a huge success.

“Hundreds of people came along and although we haven’t done the final count up we think the day has helped raise hundreds of pounds for the animals at our centre.

“As a charity we rely completely on the good will and support of the public and we are eternally grateful to everyone who donates to us and supports our event.

“Seeing the centre bustling with supporters and visitors was really heartwarming - but one thing that is always extra special is when we see our former dogs who have been adopted coming back to the centre with their amazing new owners and it can never fail to bring a huge smile to all our faces.

“Thank you again to everyone who supported us - we can’t do it without you!”

1 . 200 years of RSPCA The dogs were the star of the show at the celebrations. Picture: Anna MalmenlidPhoto: Anna Malmenlid Photo Sales

2 . RSPCA 200th anniversary celebrations Dogs of all shapes and sizes entered the show. Picture: Anna MalmenlidPhoto: Anna Malmenlid Photo Sales

3 . RSPCA 200th anniversary celebrations The celebrations were held at Block Fen. Picture: Anna MalmenlidPhoto: Anna Malmenlid Photo Sales

4 . RSPCA 200th anniversary celebrations The rain did not stop the scores of visitors. Photo: Anna MalmenlidPhoto: Anna Malmenlid Photo Sales