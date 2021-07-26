Fundraising page set up in support of family of popular Peterborough man killed in crash

Aaron Parker. Credit: The Parker family.

Aaron Parker was a popular man in the city and was a founding member and trustee of the Brotherhood Foundation as well as head steward at Parkway Sports and Social Club.

He has been described by friends as someone who was kind-hearted who would do anything to help anyone.

His involvement in charity work in the city has seen a number of defibrillators installed outside a number of social clubs and pubs and he also took an active role, last year, in providing food to families that were affected by the government’s decision not to carry on the free school meals scheme throughout the October half term break.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He passed away on Friday, at aged 31, after a traffic colision along the A17 between Bicker Bar and Wigtoft. He was travelling with Ian Fovargue at the time, who also died on the scene. Ian was a very well known figure in local football. Aaron was a family man and in order to support his family, a GoFundMe page has been set up and over £1300 has been raised so far.

A short message on the page reads: “Hi everybody, it’s Aaron’s mum, brother, family instead of sending flowers and money going to charity we have decided to raise this money for his funeral for his memory and his children!! FLY HIGH SON & BROTHER!!”

Speaking in tribute, a representative from Brotherhood Foundation said: “For those of you who had the pleasure to know Aaron, you will know he would do anything for anyone at the drop of a hat, he really was one of life’s good guys! I sure there will be countless times when he has helped someone in one shape or another and now his family could do with a little help.

“His family have to not only come to terms with losing this massive part of them but also the financial impact. As you’ll know his family and kids meant the absolute world to him, so if there is anything you can do to ease the financial burden we know it will help that little bit.