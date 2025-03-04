Fundraising dinner for hospital which carried out Peterborough restaurant owner's lifesaving operation

A Peterborough businessman who underwent a lifesaving double lung transplant little more than a year ago has launched a fundraising campaign to repay the hospital that cared for him.

Restaurateur Kris Bashyal’s new venture in Peterborough city centre – Kathmandu Lounge – opens on Thursday. But at the weekend he laid on a dinner for invited guests as a fundraiser for the Royal Papworth Charity, which supports Cambridge’s Royal Papworth Hospital,.

Already his Just Giving page has raised more than £4,000 in donations.

Kris, who has run the Gurkha Lounge restaurant in Hampton Vale since 2018, explained the reason for his fundraising: “I have created this page to raise funds for The Royal Papworth Charity because put simply they saved my life” he said.

“In February of 2023, my health took a dramatic turn, and I found myself struggling to breathe. Referred to the exceptional team at Papworth, it became clear that a double lung transplant was my only option for survival. The news was earth-shattering, but I faced it with positivity.

“Over the next eight months, I received numerous calls from Papworth with the hope of finding suitable donor lungs. Each call brought a mix of anticipation and disappointment, as none progressed to implantation. By the ninth call, the surgical team delivered a grave warning: surviving the operation was slim, but without it, my chances were non-existent. Calls ten and eleven came and went, but finally the twelfth call arrived and at 9 pm that evening, the surgery took place.

“Six long hours later, thanks to a generous donor, the gift of life was successfully bestowed upon me. But the journey was far from straightforward. I endured 15 days in an induced coma, a tracheostomy, kidney dialysis, and a myriad of medications. The surgeons and medical team recommended a minimum of two years without any stressful activities. However, life is for living.”

It was while Kris was in hospital recovering that the idea for opening Kathmandu Lounge was born.

“On February 20th, my daughter Jasmine viewed the abandoned bank and shared her vision with me,” he added . “From my ICU bed, I made the decision, and on February 22nd, the offer was in. Deal done! An old bank was also about to get a new life as new restaurant, with new hope for the next chapter, Further recovery was needed, but after more than three months, on March 14th, I was discharged. Eleven days later, I viewed the shell of the bank and what would become Kathmandu Lounge.

"So I am raising funds and beginning a lifelong commitment to do an annual event for this charity.”

The charity is dedicated to supporting the Royal Papworth Hospital, which is renowned for its pioneering work in heart and lung transplantation, as well as its expertise in cardiothoracic surgery, respiratory medicine, and cardiology.

The Royal Papworth Charity plays a crucial role in funding ground-breaking research, providing state-of-the-art equipment, and enhancing patient care. It is through their tireless efforts that countless lives have been saved and transformed.

To make a donation go to https://www.justgiving.com/page/kathmandulounge

