Fundraising appeal to return body of ‘murdered’ Peterborough wife back to Lithuania

A fundraising appeal has been launched to return home the body of a Peterborough wife alleged to have been murdered by her husband.

Ligita Kostiajeviene (42) died at a house in Cromwell Road on Tuesday. A post mortem conducted on Wednesday concluded she died as a result of severe head injuries. She also suffered stab wounds.

Another woman, who is in her 30s, and a nine-year-old boy were taken to hospital with stab wounds. The woman has been discharged, but the boy continues to receive treatment. His injuries are not life threatening.

Andriejus Kostiajevas (46) of Cromwell Road appeared at Norwich Crown Court today (Friday) charged with murder, attempted murder, assault causing grievous bodily harm and assault on an emergency worker. He has been remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on August 16.

Cambridgeshire police said Mrs Kostiajeviene, who leaves behind an adult daughter, has been described as a loving and caring mother who will be missed more than words can say.

A crowdfunding appeal has been set up to help pay for Mrs Kostiajeviene’s body to be returned to Lithuania.

The appeal from Elina Linda Novikova states: “Let’s help her daughter bring her body back to the home country Lithuania so she can rest in peace.”

So far more than £2,000 towards the £5,000 target has been raised.

The appeal page can be viewed on the GoFundMe website.

RELATED: Woman found dead at Peterborough home was wife of man accused of murdering her