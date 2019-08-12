Fun in the sun at Peterborough’s Thorpe Hall Hospice fun day

Crowds of people descended on Sue Ryder’s Thorpe Hall Hospice for their annual summer funday yesterday (Sunday).

The hospice opened up the gardens for the popular event, with a range of stalls, games and entertainment on offer. The event raises money to support the vital services provided by the charity at the historic hospice. Allison Mann, director at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: “Every day I am privileged to see our hospice staff and volunteers go above and beyond in their support of local families needing our care. It is testament to their commitment and dedication that they’re giving up their own time, energy, skills and making donations to put on this event to further support families needing our care.”

1. Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall open day Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall summer fete. Ed Billing with a Ferrari F430 EMN-191108-202549009 Midlands JPIMedia Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

2. Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall open day Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall summer fete. Fundraisers Daniel Bishop with Frances and Jessica Dickinson EMN-191108-202326009 Midlands JPIMedia Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

3. Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall open day Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall summer fete. The Pyramid Ukulele group entertain visitors. EMN-191108-202600009 Midlands JPIMedia Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

4. Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall open day Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall summer fete. EMN-191108-202611009 Midlands JPIMedia Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

View more