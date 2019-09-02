Fun in the sun at Peterborough’s Central Park

There was fun in the sun as families enjoyed an activity day at a Peterborough park as the summer came to an end.

Visitors to Central Park in Peterborough were able to try a range of activities and games on Saturday, as the annual fun day was held. One of the highlights was the cricket match between a Peterborough City Council and Cambridgeshire police team, and a team made up of Joint Mosque Council members. The Mosque team claimed a narrow victory this year - and there was also a win for charity, with more than £725 being raised for Pancreatic Cancer Research. Along with the cricket match, there was also a dog show, and a martial arts demonstration.

Central Park fun day. Police cricket team (playing against Mosque team)

Central Park fun day. Peterborough Veterans stand

Central Park fun day. Peterborough Karate demonstrator Pawel Kutermankiewicz

Central Park fun day. Peterborough Dog show entrant Bailey with owners Blake and Allysha Buxton

