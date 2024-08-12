Crowds flocked to Peterborough’s Itter Park on Sunday (August 11).

Volunteers from community group The Friends of Itter Park once again held its annual fun day in Walton.

The event included live music from local bands such as Tour*ettes, High Point Players, Tribal Misfits, Resurgence, Cubans & Cognac, The Main Event and Lucy’s Pop Choir.

There was also a wide variety of craft stalls, charity stalls, hot food vendors and a licenced bar area for visitors to enjoy.

The event also raised funds for next year’s fun day; with the help of a raffle- top prizes included eight £80 vouchers for Angle Entertainment entertainment centre, a £50 voucher for Blooming Bouqcakes and a £50 Amazon voucher.

