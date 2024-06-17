The village of Yaxley was, quite literally, full of puff over the weekend as one of its most popular family fun day events got underway.

The ever-popular Yaxley Vintage Festival returned on June 15 and 16, inviting visitors to ‘step back in time’ courtesy of an eclectic array of glorious old steam engines, classic cars and vintage motorcycles.

The array of exhibitors – some of whom had travelled from well outside our region – ensured there were engines of all sizes on display, from giant behemoths to miniature puffers, and everything in between.

Along with the timelessly elegant engines, vintage tractors and old-school music organs, the two-day event also laid on a dog show, miniature farm and petting zoo, traditional games and a scavenger hunt, all of which were soundtracked by the infectiously upbeat grooves of a Caribbean steel drum band.

Elsewhere, the Great Drove site boasted a full wet bar proffering wines, craft lagers, ciders and Real Ales, along with a choice of food stalls where everything from burgers and bacon rolls to hot dogs and Caribbean treats were on the menu.

Those with a sweet tooth invariably made a beeline for the Scouts and Guides’ tea room, where a diet-busting selection of cakes proved irresistible.

Enjoying a good few sunny periods on both the Saturday and Sunday, this quintessentially British event proved to be a memorable day out for exhibitors and visitors alike.

Chris Day, one of those exhibiting over the weekend described the event as "excellent, as always.” Speaking on Facebook, he added that Yaxley Vintage Festival was “a pleasure to exhibit at.”

Tracy Dawn, one of the many hundreds of visitors who had come to soak up the retro ambience also took to social media to share her thoughts. “Had a great day,” she said: “Well done.”

Check out our gallery to see more.

