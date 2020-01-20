From Peterborough’s King’s School to RAF hero... war veteran turns 100

A Peterborough schoolboy who saved hundreds of soldiers who were caught behind enemy lines is celebrating his 100th birthday today (Monday).

The King’s School pupil Philip Pridmore dreamed of a life working in hospitality - but his training was interrupted by the break out of the Second World War, when he joined the RAF.

Philip with Savannah

The 19-year-old, who was born in Glinton, left life in the Fens behind for training miles from home - but he would be recognised by the King for his role in saving hundreds of Allied soldiers.

His service took him across the globe, but it was in Africa and Asia as Squadron Leader where he earned the Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC) for his brave service.

Nephew Philip Pridmore said: “At the time, it was dangerous to train new pilots at British airfields, as German planes were lying in wait behind the clouds to shoot the fledglings down before they had got their wings. So, after basic training in the north of Scotland, Philip and his fellow new pilot trainees were shipped off to Durban, South Africa, where they took a train north to Bulawayo, in what is now Zimbabwe (then Rhodesia). “The boy from Glinton had gone far.

“In Bulawayo, Philip learned to fly Dakotas and he would spend much of the next five years in the skies over North Africa and Southeast Asia. He earned the Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC) for a series of missions during which he rescued over 300 allied soldiers from behind enemy lines. He received his DFC in the field, along with a letter from King George VI.

The medal and letter from the King

“Even today, he can close his eyes and tell you in detail how to land a Dakota on a stony desert plain where there is no runway, then load up and take off again as quickly as possible. “On the ground, I was a sitting duck,” he explains. “In the air, I could always do something.”

The letter, signed by King George VI reads: “I greatly regret that I am unable to give you personally the award which you have so well earned. I now send it to you with my congratulations and my best wishes for your future happiness.”

Following the end of the war, Philip - son of well known Glinton baker Rowland - returned to his first love and along with former actor Charles Fletcher opened Norfolk Lodge Hotel at the top of Flaghead Chine in Canford Cliffs, near Bournemouth.

It was the first hotel in town to have radios in the rooms, there was a large aviary in the garden and favoured younger guests would be invited to go to the chicken run in the morning with “Uncle” Philip to collect eggs. Philip initially stayed in Canford Cliffs. Later, he moved into the Dorset countryside with partner Brian Riley, for a little peace and quiet.

He has two nephews - Simon and Philip - three grand-nieces, Kayleigh, Savannah and Caroline, and two great grand-nephews Mason and Max, and is planning on spending his special birthday with family and friends.