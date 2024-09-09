Ady Woolley sadly passed away in July.

Friends of much-loved local physio Ady Wooley have cycled from London to Paris in his honour.

Ady was a major sponsor and friend of City of Peterborough Sports Club who he supported through his Fane Clinic business as well as physio for Spalding United FC but sadly passed away in July.

In his memory, four of Ady’s close friends Ali Macdonald, Paul Moyses, Steve Berkes and John Rowles decided to take on an epic charity cycle ride in support of Sue Ryder, who cared for Ady during his final days.

Ali Macdonald, Paul Moyses, Steve Berkes and John Rowles.

The ride had been long planned and Ady was set to join them but following his passing, the friends still decided to make the roughly 275-mile journey in memory of Ady, calling the challenge ‘One for Ady.’

The quarter set out on Monday (September 2) and reached their destination in the French capital on Sunday (September 8).

With the ride complete, the group has raised over £3,000 for charity.

Steve said: “We would like to thank everyone who has made kind and valued contributions.

Ady Woolley (left).

"It is in a great cause, and really appreciated. It also gave us riders a boost in our energy.

"Rest assured we had “one for Ady” at the end of each day.

To donate to the group’s fundraising efforts, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/steve-berkes-1722865307410.