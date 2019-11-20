Friends' lasting legacy for beloved Peterborough father

In a mere twenty-four hours, hundreds of Peterborough residents raised over £11,000 for a new charity group in memory of a loving father.

The remarkable event hosted by the Brotherhood Foundation, unveiled their first funded defibrillator installed at the Lime Tree pub in Walton. The group was formed by childhood friends of Glenn Boocock, who died in June.

Aaron Parker, founding member outside with the new defibrillator.

Glenn (37) was found dead at his home in Lincoln Road, nearly two weeks after he suffered injuries in an incident outside O’Neill’s pub in Broadway, Peterborough.

The Lime Tree was Glenn’s local and it was buzzing with people raising funds in various ways last Saturday, from a tombola, to waxing one of the founding members; all was done with smiling faces! It was clear Glenn was adored and left a lasting impression on the local community, as money flowed through the day and laughter, tears and cherished memories were shared.

Glenn’s family, were beaming at the demonstration of caring from the community. Inspiring confidence in Glenn’s mum Lorna Boocock-Calvert, she went on stage to say her thanks. She said: “I am not a public speaker. I felt that it was him wanting me to do it and he was with me to keep me calm. Everyone was so surprised that I went up there. I think the Brotherhood Foundation have been brilliant organising something like this. I am so proud and my son would have so proud too. I’ve always said from tragedy, good comes and that is what has happened.”

Glenn’s cousin, Lee White said the foundation helps him to remember Glenn: “It’s never going to bring him back but it keeps him here. It gives me a sense of pride, to see how many people are here. It’s not just about the money raised, which is important, but remembering him. I wish he was here, and he could see what we’ve all done. He’d be amazed.”

Daniel Woods, founding member outside with the new defibrillator.

The foundation’s next big triumph will be unveiling a second defibrillator at the Parkway Club in Maskew Avenue, and they hope to start teaching CPR life-saving skills.

The Brotherhood Foundation founding members with their new defibrillator

Regulars at the Lime Tree pub, Paston Lane attending the installation of a defibrillator outside the pub. Paramedic Matt Gration with visitors inside his ambulance.

One of the founding members Gav Harrison, outside the Lime Tree with the new defibrillator.