Fresh appeal to find man missing for two months

A fresh appeal has been made to find a man who has been missing for two months.

David Calder was last seen in the Kettering area on October 28 and it is believed he may now be in Lincolnshire.

Officers in both counties are trying to find the 47-year-old and are appealing for the public’s help.

Lincolnshire Police said: “David is described as white, 5ft 6ins, of a heavy build with short dark grey or balding hair. He has tattoos on both forearms.

“We believe Mr Calder was driving a silver Peugeot 307 Saloon registration KN52ERO.

“David is asked to make contact with his family or police to confirm he is safe and well. Anyone who has seen David or knows where he is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 245 of 17/12/2019.”