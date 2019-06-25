Free running training sessions in Peterborough

Runners can get advice from experienced racers and coaches at a series of free training sessions in the build up to this year’s Perkins Great Eastern Run.

The sessions take place fortnightly on Wednesday evenings at Peterborough Embankment Athletics Track in Bishop’s Road.

The first session takes place on July 10 with the events held up until October 2. Each session starts with a warm-up at 7pm and will last around an hour.

Runners can meet seasoned competitors who will be acting as pacers to help entrants achieve personal best times in the race which takes place on Sunday, October 13.

Cllr Steve Allen, Peterborough City Council’s cabinet member for recreation, said: “Running is becoming more and more popular in Peterborough as witnessed by the recent Sunrise 5K event which attracted over 200 participants, as well as our previous free lunchtime sessions which were well attended.

“These sessions are a great way to get in shape for the Great Eastern Run and get advice on how to prepare for the big day. They are led by some of the best coaches in the region and are suitable for people of all levels of fitness and experience with runners split into groups to reflect their ability.”

Runners do not have to be signed up to the Perkins Great Eastern Run to take part in the sessions, you could be considering taking part or just want some running advice.

Target times for pacers will range from finishing the race in just under 90 minutes, to up to three hours which is the race limit.

Representatives from the charity Anna’s Hope will be on hand at the first session for anyone who wants to find out about the 5K Fun Run event.

Visit www.perkinsgreateasternrun.co.uk for more information.