Free pre-winter vehicle checks in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire

Have your say

Police and council road safety officers will be offering a number of free pre-winter vehicle checks and safety advice as part of Tyre Safety Month.

The national Tyre Safety campaign runs throughout October and aims to highlight the importance of checking tyre tread depth, pressure and general condition on a regular basis. It is recommended this is done at least once a month and before long journeys.

The national Tyre Safety campaign runs throughout October

Accurate tyre pressures ensure the vehicle handles correctly, reduces the chances of a sudden deflation and also helps to save fuel.

In addition to the increased dangers, motorists who fail to perform regular checks risk a potential fine of up to £2,500 and three penalty points per defective tyre.

PC Jon Morris, casualty reduction officer, said: “It doesn’t take long to make sure tyres are in good condition and doing so could prevent a serious incident.

“Regular tyre safety checks are incredibly important and having tyres with incorrect pressure or insufficient tread depth significantly increases your chances of being involved in a collision.

“We encourage you to come to the events and make sure your vehicle is ready and safe for the winter months.”

Tyre safety events will take place on:

. October 15 at Cambridgeshire County Council car park, Shire Hall, Castle Hill, Cambridge, from 10am to 2pm

. October 16 at the Car Haven car park in Peterborough city centre from 10am to 2pm

. October 30 at Sainsbury’s car park in Huntingdon from 10am to 2pm.

During the events Kwik Fit technicians will check oil and water levels, as well as the condition of lights, tyres and windscreen wipers.

Drivers will also receive advice on winter driving and a device to help easily check their tyre tread depth as well as an ice scraper to help clear frosty windscreens.

For more information on the campaign or to get information on the correct tyre pressures for your vehicle, visit www.tyresafe.org.