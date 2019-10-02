Free play event for Peterborough children with special education needs

A free event has been organised for children with special education needs.

Support group Spectrum of Love and charity Little Miracles are co-hosting the event at Boundless Fun in Manasty Road, Orton Southgate, for the children and their parents/carers.

The fun takes place from 9.30am until 10.30am and includes a soft play area, trampolines and bouncy castle.

One parent and one child will be allowed in for free. All other children will be charged at a normal rate.

For more information, email: spectrumoflovepeterborough@gmail.com or visit the Specturm of Love Social Support Group Facebook page.