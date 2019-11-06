Free lunch and D-Day talk for Peterborough Veterans at Queensgate

Have your say

A free lunch and talk is being organised for Peterborough Veterans at Queensgate.

Supporting Peterborough Veterans is holding the lunch and Dunkirk to D-Day talk from 10am to 2pm on Friday, November 29.

The event at the shopping centre’s Conference Room will feature guest speakers and a chance to network or meet old comrades.

The group hopes to make this the first of many lunches and is encouraging Veterans to take part.

Spaces are limited so Veterans can only bring a carer along.

To book a place, email: spvnormandy@gmail.com and johnjudyfox@gmail.com as soon as possible with your name, the branch of the service you served in and if you have any dietary concerns/intolerances the organisers need to be aware of.

On the day students from City College Peterborough will be helping with serving tea/coffee and lunch. Anyone who needs support in getting to the venue should contact the organisers.

All military Veterans are invited to attend.