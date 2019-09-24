Free hair cuts and sports coaching for Peterborough Thomas Cook employees as offers of support keep flooding in

Offers of support are continuing to flood in for Thomas Cook employees after the travel giant’s collapse.

With nearly 1,200 city workers losing their jobs, businesses have been offering work opportunities while Peterborough United and Peterborough Phantoms have been offering free tickets this weekend.

A Thomas Cook aircraft parked at Manchester Airport. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Peterborough Cars has also offered free taxi journeys to staff going to job interviews.

RELATED: Peterborough taxi company offers Thomas Cook staff free trips to interviews as more city firms advertise jobs

Employers in Peterborough rally round to help Thomas Cook staff find new jobs

Now, Seven Hair & Body in Storrington Way, Werrington, is offering free hair cuts and shaves.

The company wrote on Facebook yesterday: “With the unfortunate events that have happened today, we would like to offer all Thomas Cook employees a free haircut and shave when they are preparing for an interview. Please could you bring proof that you work at Thomas cook and proof you have an interview, so we can be sure we look after you.

“We will honour this until the last Friday of October, and we are happy to interview anybody who wishes to join us in an apprenticeship program and happy to start at the bottom and work their way up. Please DM us for further info. What Peterborough cars have offered today is such a lovely gesture and we would like to offer our help as much as we can.

“From the seven team we wish you all good luck in any job/career you choose.”

Children of Thomas Cook employees in Peterborough are also being offered free sports coaching.

Youth Dreams Project wrote on Facebook yesterday: “YDP are deeply saddened by the news that Thomas Cook has ended today. To try and help out in the tiniest possible way at this difficult time, we would like to offer 30 FREE spaces to children of TC employees (P’boro based), to attend our October Half Term Sports Camps. Please email luke.kennedy@youthdreamsproject.co.uk.”

SD Plumbing,Heating & Gas services also wrote: “Coming from a Family with TC ties- Thomas Cook employees with Plumbing and Heating issues, please give us a call- we will help wherever we can, don’t worry about payments we can sort as and when x.”

Peterborough City Hospital also offered a “message of support” to Thomas Cook staff.

Director of workforce Louise Tibbert said: “While we know it is highly unlikely there will be trained doctors and nurses among the Thomas Cook workforce, we are sure there are some excellent admin and clerical staff who would be good candidates for the range of roles available across our hospitals.

“We would urge them to take a look at the jobs we currently have on offer at http://jobs.nwangliaft.nhs.uk/ and to contact our recruitment team with any specific queries on nwangliaft.resourcing@nhs.net.”