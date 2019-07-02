Free, fun activities for children at Peterborough’s Serpentine Green shopping centre

Families with young children are being invited to Serpentine Green shopping centre in Hampton to take part in a series of fun, free activities that will give them the chance to share stories, sing songs and play games together.

The activities will take place outside H&M on Thursday (July 4) from 9.30am to 4pm.

Children who take part in the activities will be given a free tote bag to take home, filled with goodies including a brand new book, bubbles, activity sheets and a fridge magnet.

The event is part of the National Literacy Trust’s Small Talk project, which aims to help parents turn the things they are already doing with their children every day into new opportunities to fill their child’s world with words.

The activities on the day will be supported by early years professionals from the National Literacy Trust and Cygnet Pre-School, as well as trained volunteers from local business Whirlpool.

Sarah McDermott, Small Talk project manager at the National Literacy Trust, said: “We are thrilled to be hosting our very first Small Talk event in Peterborough and hope that lots of families will come along to Serpentine Green shopping centre on July 4 to give some of our chat, play and read activities a go.

“It’s completely free and families will get to take home some fantastic goodies – including a brand new book and activity sheets – to help them carry on the fun and learning at home.”

The Small Talk event is part of Peterborough Reads, a campaign from the National Literacy Trust and Peterborough City Council to improve literacy levels in the city and to get children ready to start school.