Free events in Peterborough to learn how to use computers

Cross Keys Homes (CKH) is encouraging people to face their fears of technology and have a go using computers this Get Online Week.

The housing association is holding four drop in sessions for people to find out more about the training it provides and to get a taster of life online.

These events will present the audience with the benefits that getting online can offer them, including applying for jobs, accessing benefits or just keeping in touch with friends and family around the world.

CKH regularly runs the IT course ‘Learn My Way’ at City College Peterborough. The course covers basic topics such as using a mouse and keyboard, sending emails, online safety, managing your money, job hunting and accessing public services online.

Margaret Foster has just completed the Learn My Way computer course. She said: “Doing this course has been life-changing. Everything is online these days and you are really left behind if you don’t learn these skills – you become pre-historic!

“I also feel really proud of myself for achieving this – it’s huge for me, I’d never even switched on a computer before. I had to start right from the beginning. The support I got on the course was fantastic, and I now find my new life online really liberating and empowering.”

Kate Newbolt, CKH’s service manager - customer, community and stakeholder engagement, added: “We’re running these session to reach people who do not realise the benefits they can get from being online.

“We hope to convince them that taking that first step online isn’t as daunting as it may seem to those who have never used a computer before.

“And once they’re registered onto one of our free Learn My Way IT courses they will relax and meet new people whilst developing knowledge and skills in gaining employment in today’s digital environment.”

Drop in sessions will be running at the following venues:

· Monday, October 14, 10am to noon, CKH Customer Central, Bridge Street

· Tuesday, October 15, 10am to noon, Westwood Community Hub, Westwood, PE3 7JB

· Friday, October 18, 10am to noon, South Bretton Family and Community Centre, Redpoll Place, Tyesdale, Bretton, PE3 9XZ

· Friday, October 18, 2pm to 4pm, Health and Wellbeing Hub, Scalford Drive, Welland, PE1 4XQ.

The events are free of charge and everyone is welcome.

CKH’s Learn My Way course commences on November 20 and will run for eight weeks. To find out more about the course call 01733 396404.