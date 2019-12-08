Free Christmas lunch held for senior citizens at Ferry Meadows in Peterborough

Have your say

A free Christmas lunch was provided for senior citizens at Ferry Meadows.

Lakeside Kitchen and Bar put the spread together for members of Re-engage (formerly known as Contact the Elderly) which aims to tackle loneliness.

The charity holds a tea party in Peterborough one Sunday a month which is hosted by volunteers.

Nyree Ambarchian, who is one of the group’s co-ordinators, said of the Christmas lunch: “It’s something they do every year and it’s always lovely - lovely food and lovely staff.

“It’s a real highlight of the year for older people who are on their own and feel lonely.”

For more information on the charity, visit: https://www.reengage.org.uk/.