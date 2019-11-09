Free bus travel in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire for armed forces

Past and present members of the armed forces can travel for free on any Stagecoach East bus on Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day (Sunday and Monday).

Free travel will be available to passengers wearing their uniform or carrying a Military ID card/Defence Discount Card and to Veterans wearing their badge on all services across the region.

A remembrance service in Peterborough

Michelle Hargreaves, managing director of Stagecoach East, said; “We are proud to be supporting armed forces personnel and Veterans by offering free bus travel on Remembrance Sunday.

“We appreciate and recognise the commitment the armed forces community has made to our country over the years and are delighted to be honouring our brave servicemen and women on Sunday 10 and Monday 11 November.”

Stagecoach Group signed the Ministry of Defence’s Armed Forces Corporate Covenant in support of the armed forces community in 2017.