Fourth Aldi store opens in Peterborough

The fourth Aldi store in Peterborough opened its doors this morning (Thursday, August 1).

The Mayor of Peterborough, Cllr Gul Nawaz, along with store manager Robert Place, cut the red ribbon to officially open the new store in Maskew Avenue.

Mayor of Peterborough Cllr Gul Nawaz opens the new store with manager Rob Place and staff

The first day saw Aldi give away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from its Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue.

The new store will offer large chillers, British meat products, a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store, a new fixture along the back wall showcasing Aldi’s award-winning beers, wines and spirits, and an exclusive section full of award-winning health and beauty products.

Customers visiting the store can take advantage of Aldi’s Specialbuys, which are available every Thursday and Sunday.

During opening week the store will be offering a wide range of road trip essentials, including an universal dog mesh guard for £16.99, Michelin heavy duty rubber car mats for £14.99 (four pack), and a four-piece multi-tool kit for £6.99.

Robert said: “It’s been a fantastic morning here at our grand opening. It was lovely to meet our new customers and I look forward to meeting more of the local community in the coming weeks. Thank you to everyone who came down to support the new Maskew Avenue store.”

The new store is open Mondays to Saturdays, 8am to 10pm, and Sundays, 10am to 4pm.