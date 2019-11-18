Four killed on Peterborough roads in 2018 as campaign to make streets safer begins

Twenty pedestrians and 13 cyclists - including five children - were killed or seriously injured on Peterborough roads last year.

There were a total of four fatalities - one pedestrian, one motorcyclist and two people in cars, the figures from the Department for Transport reveal. Across Cambridgeshire there were 25 deaths on the roads, and 360 serious injuries.

Today road safety charity Brake is calling for all road users to take extra care to stop more serious accidents from happening as part of Road Safety Week.

Joshua Harris, director of campaigns for Brake, the road safety charity, said: “These findings paint an alarming picture of the danger on the East of England’s roads and yet it’s what we’re all exposed to, every day, when getting about. We shouldn’t have to accept this level of risk as part of our daily lives and so we are calling on everyone to “Step Up” for Road Safety Week and shout out for the solutions that we know can make our roads safe.

“Across the region, people are working tirelessly to campaign for safe streets, organising petitions, meeting with MPs and councillors and raising money and awareness. This Road Safety Week we want everyone to think about how they can do their bit and step up for safe streets. Can you join or start a local campaign? Do you need to take the car on your next journey, or could you walk, cycle or get the bus? If you are travelling by car, will you pledge to always keep within speed limits and never drive after drinking alcohol or taking drugs? Let’s all Step Up for Safe Streets and, together, we can help make roads safer for everyone.”

Schoolchildren, community groups and employees across the region will be taking part in the week by learning about, and celebrating, the safe solutions which can eliminate death and serious injury from the roads – from 20mph limits in urban areas, to technology which can prevent vehicles from speeding.

Road safety week is being sponsored by Kwik Fit and Specsavers.

Residents are also being asked to complete a survey as part of the week. For more information visit www.roadsafetyweek.org.uk/survey.