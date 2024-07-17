Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Summer activities galore at popular museum and activity centre near Peterborough

If you’re looking to unearth some fun activities that will make your kids feel like Indiana Jones or Lara Croft then you may want to swing by March town centre once school’s out.

Fossils Galore – the region’s premier pre-history museum and education/activity centre – has announced it will be laying on a full range of fun, family-based events throughout the summer holidays.

The centre, which is renowned for its breadth of engaging and educational prehistoric activities and exhibits, has scheduled a host of different sessions to help keep curious kids entertained, including two brand new activities.

Fossils Galore in March town centre is laying on a host of family-friendly activity sessions over the school holidays.

Exciting activities like Fossil Hunting, Gold Panning and Geode Breaking are likely to keep even the most ardent tech-loving kids happy, plus there’s the likes of Shark Teeth Sifting and Archaeology Digging to get stuck into as well.

The two new activities: Fossil Polishing and Gemstone Hunting are likely to prove very popular, too.

In all, there will be more than 12 distinct, devious and delightful activities to choose from, each of which will reward children with a little something to take home with them.

Parents will no doubt welcome the fact different sessions can be booked in discount bundles so that the bank of mum and dad can get the best possible deals.

The ever-popular museum and educational activity centre in March town centre is offering an array of special events every Saturday during the holidays (image: Sarah Moore).

All activity sessions will run from 10:30am on the days the centre is open, and will end half-an-hour before the advertised closing time.

With so much going on, it’s fair to say Fossils Galore’s summer calendar is looking pretty packed.

Here’s a brief rundown of some of the special events that will be running every Saturday throughout the holidays:

Saturday July 20: DINOSAUR FUN DAY - Enjoy displays and facts about British dinosaurs, and see live preparation of Indie the Iguanodon. Visitors can also meet Ruby the Baby T-Rex. First ever session of the new Fossil Polishing activity.

Saturday July 27: GEM FUN DAY: Discover the centre’s collection of gemstones from the museum vault. Launch day for the eagerly anticipated Gemstone Hunting event, where participants are invited to find their own gemstones then choose three to take home.

Saturday August 3: GOLD EVENT: Back once again by popular demand, visitors can prospect for real gold by using traditional gold panning techniques. Those who are successful get to keep a piece to take home.

Saturday August 17: SPACE DAY: An open invitation to come and admire the museum’s awesome collection of meteorites, with options to learn how to find meteorites in your own back garden!

Saturday August 27: LAPIDARY DAY: A great opportunity to see how rough chunks of crystals get turned into cabochons that are then used in jewellery. Participants receive their own piece of rock then watch it get polished before taking it home.

Saturday August 31: DOGGIE FUN DAY: Round off a summer of extraordinary fun by meeting Crystal, the fossil-hunting Beagle. Visitors can enjoy live demonstrations of how she hunts and see some of her amazing discoveries.

And, if you’re in need of more beastly fun, why not head over to Peterborough Cathedral where the epic Monsters of the Deep exhibition will be in full swing!Visit www.fossilsgalore.com to find out more.