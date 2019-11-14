Former Thorpe Hall Hospice chaplain dies

A former chaplain at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice who was always there for dozens of patients, families and staff in their hour of need has died.

Canon Haydn Smart (81), passed away earlier this month after a short illness.

Along with his role at Thorpe Hall , he was the vicar of St Botolph’s, Longthorpe between 1992 and 2003, and also the Rural Dean of Peterborough. He continued to officiate at weddings, funerals and baptisms at St Kyneburgha’s Church, in Castor until August this year.

Castor’s Rector, Rev David Ridgeway said residents had been sharing their memories of Canon Smart following the news. He said: “There have been some wonderful memories shared, including the colourful socks peeping under his robe in church and Fr Haydn encouraging children to eat the sweets from their christingle orange.

“Haydn has been a faithful member of the church and has given much to the people of the city, we shall miss his compassion, his sense of humour and his warmth.”

Allison Mann, Hospice Director of Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: “We are very sorry to hear the news about Canon Haydn Smart, who was Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice’s first voluntary chaplain. We send our deepest sympathies and wishes to his family at this time.”

Dr Janet Squire, formerly the medical director at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, added: “Canon Haydn Smart was a real asset to the hospice’s team in those early years. He was always there for patients, families and staff when they needed him.”

Haydn is survived by wife Vera, three children, a daughter-in-law and four grandchildren.

His coffin will be brought into St Kyneburgha’s Church, Castor, on Friday, November 22 and the church will be open on this day between 1pm and 5pm for those who wish to pay their respects.

A Requiem Eucharist in Celebration and Thanksgiving for the life and ministry of Fr. Haydn will take place at Castor church at noon on Saturday November 23. Family flowers only are requested, donations towards Haydn’s favourite charities may be given at the service. A book of condolence is open at Castor church.