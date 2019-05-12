Former Peterborough United goalkeeper helps teens make most of their life

A top goalkeeper is helping teenagers make the most of their life chances through football.

Current Nottingham Forest and former Peterborough United player Luke Steele is working on the BGL Group project, which sees 16-18 year olds get top football coaching - in exchange for sticking at their studies.

The scheme is being held at St John Fisher School, and the boys remain involved in school life and their day consists of sports studies in the morning followed by football training in the afternoon.

Adilson Da Silva (16) said: “I used to get into trouble. I don’t want to say what I did, but this is keeping me out of all of that. It’s focused on football so I enjoy it but it’s helping my education at the same time.”