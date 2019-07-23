Former Peterborough nurse who has helped raise £1 million for charity given special award

A former Peterborough nurse who has helped raise more than £1 million for charity has been honoured with a special award.

Annette Beeton, (77) is Chairwoman of the Burghley Park and Peterborough Ladies society who, over the past 45 years have raised the incredible sum of money for Cancer Research UK.

Now she has been named a Cancer Research UK Honorary Fellow for her support to the cause.

She picked up the award at a ceremony in London hosted by Cancer Research UK’s chairman, Sir Leszek Borysiewicz.

Annette, who has been leading the group for over two decades, got her inspiration and drive from her career in nursing when she was looking after children with cancer at a time when survival was unlikely. It was the memories of those children that gave Annette the determination and passion to do whatever she could to beat cancer.

She said: “It was fantastic to receive the Flame of Hope Award. I’ve been chair for over 20 years and when you start you don’t really think about these things but it’s always nice to be acknowledged and appreciated. All the money we raise goes to the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute which is part of the biggest cancer research centre in Europe. We have seen massive changes in cancer survival rates and that’s all down to research into the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of the disease.”

Jo Marriot, Local Fundraising Manager for Cambridgeshire, nominated Annette for her award, she said: “Annette is a fantastic ambassador for Cancer Research UK and is well known as the face of the charity in her local community. Her unwavering support and enthusiasm for Cancer Research UK has helped the Burghley Park and Peterborough Ladies reach £1m this year after 45 years of support. We are incredibly grateful to Annette for her dedication and I’m especially pleased that we have been able to recognise her contribution in this way.”

Patrick Keely, Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the East of England, said: “Every step we make towards beating cancer relies on every pound, every hour and every person.

“These awards are our way of honouring incredible people like Annette who give their time freely to raise money for research and promote greater awareness of the disease, and yet ask for nothing in return.

“It’s thanks to the support of the fundraising public and our amazing army of volunteers that we can continue to make a real difference and bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.”