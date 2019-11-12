Former Peterborough MP Brian Mawhinney’s funeral details announced

The funeral details for former Peterborough MP Brian Mawhinney have been announced by his family.

Mr Mawhinney died on Saturday after a long illness.

The former Conservative MP for Peterborough and for North West Cambridgeshire was 79.

A funeral and thanksgiving service will take place on Friday, November 22 at 11am at St Peter’s Church, Oundle. The service is open to all.

The family have requested no flowers, but donations to charities Christians in Sport and The Tear Fund can be made through Crowson’s Funeral Directors, 58 Barnwell, Peterborough PE8 5PS or 01832 272269.

Mr Mawhinney was elected MP for Peterborough in 1979 and later represented North West Cambridgeshire, retiring in 2005, and was a member of the Cabinet from 1994 until 1997.

During that time he served as minister of state for the Department of Health and secretary of state for Transport.

He was knighted in 1997 and created a life peer in 2005.

He also served as Football League chairman for seven years from 2003.

During his time at the helm of the sporting body, he introduced the fit and proper persons test for prospective club directors and the publication of club spending on agents’ fees.