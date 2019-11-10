Former Peterborough MP and Football League Chairman Brian Mawhinney dies

The former Peterborough MP and Football League Chairman Brian Mawhinney has died aged 79

Mr Mawhinney was Member of Parliament for Peterborough from 1979 until 19 97 and MP for North West Cambridgeshire from 1997 until 2005, representing the Conservative party.

He was chairman of the Football League for seven years from 2003 and became a Patron of Peterborough United in 2011.

Chief Executive Of Posh Bob Symns said: “Brian was a tremendous ambassador for this football club and his love and knowledge of the game was always a great help to Peterborough United, a football club he loved.”

In 2012, Mawhinney was awarded a Life Membership by The Board of Directors of The Football League in recognition of the exceptional contribution made during his seven years of service.

Mawhinney was awarded a knighthood in 1997 as part of the Dissolution Honours List following the advice of outgoing Prime Minister, John Major.

He was Minister of State for Health between 1992 and 1994.