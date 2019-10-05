Former Mayor of Peterborough raises £18k for charities during year as First Citizen

Three charities have been handed proceeds from fundraising efforts over the past year by the former Mayor of Peterborough.

Each city mayor selects charities that they wish to support during their time in office and last year’s mayor, Cllr Chris Ash, chose Light Project Peterborough, Alzheimer’s Society and Deafblind UK.

On Thursday, representatives from the three charities attended a special ceremony in the Mayor’s Parlour at Peterborough Town Hall which saw each group presented with a cheque for £6,041.46 from Cllr Ash and former Mayoress Doreen Roberts.

Cllr Ash said: “I thoroughly enjoyed my time as mayor and in particular the various fundraising events that I attended and helped to organise.

“It’s not all about raising money though, the main aim is ensuring everyone involved has a nice time and comes away with memories to cherish, which I think we achieved.

“These three charities do a wonderful job helping people in our communities and I hope these donations will enable them to continue their valuable work.”