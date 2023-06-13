News you can trust since 1948
Former Fifth Avenue nightclub site in Peterborough is put on the market for £1.3 million

Land has planning approval for various uses
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 13th Jun 2023, 05:00 BST- 1 min read

A former nightclub site in Peterborough has been put on the market with a £2.25 million price tag.

The plot was the home of the former Fifth Avenue nightclub, in Laxton Square, which was once a landmark leisure venue throughout the 1990s before closing in 2002.

The nightclub, which was built in 1873 as a county court, which it remained until 1986, has already been demolished and is being marketed with planning approval for a number of types of development.

The former Fifth Avenue nightclub building in Laxton Square, Peterborough.The former Fifth Avenue nightclub building in Laxton Square, Peterborough.
The former Fifth Avenue nightclub building in Laxton Square, Peterborough.
Proposals for 112 apartments plus commercial units and a separate application for 56 apartments, 77 student rooms, underground parking, plus commercial units have both been approved by Peterborough City Council along with the creation of a hotel.

The residential units are likely to be a mix of one bedroom and two bedroom apartments.

The site is currently being marketed by estate agents Rightmove and its details suggest that a gross rental income for the residential accommodation of more than £1.2 million a year could be achieved.

Filings at the Land Registry, show that the nightclub site was sold for £1.3 million to a company named Bright Pe1 Ltd on August 28, 2019.

The former building that once housed the Fifth Avenue nightclub in Peterborough.The former building that once housed the Fifth Avenue nightclub in Peterborough.
The former building that once housed the Fifth Avenue nightclub in Peterborough.

According to Companies House, the company Bright Pe1 Ltd listed its directors as Stephen Wrench, Michael Greene and Balbinder Singh. In May last year, Laxton Estate, which listed Balbinder Singh as its sole director, was listed as having ‘significant control’ of Bright Pe1 Ltd.

