A former nightclub site in Peterborough has been put on the market with a £2.25 million price tag.

The plot was the home of the former Fifth Avenue nightclub, in Laxton Square, which was once a landmark leisure venue throughout the 1990s before closing in 2002.

The nightclub, which was built in 1873 as a county court, which it remained until 1986, has already been demolished and is being marketed with planning approval for a number of types of development.

Proposals for 112 apartments plus commercial units and a separate application for 56 apartments, 77 student rooms, underground parking, plus commercial units have both been approved by Peterborough City Council along with the creation of a hotel.

The residential units are likely to be a mix of one bedroom and two bedroom apartments.

The site is currently being marketed by estate agents Rightmove and its details suggest that a gross rental income for the residential accommodation of more than £1.2 million a year could be achieved.

Filings at the Land Registry, show that the nightclub site was sold for £1.3 million to a company named Bright Pe1 Ltd on August 28, 2019.

