Former blacksmiths workshop in Thorney to be converted into modern office building

A former blacksmiths workshop in a Peterborough village will be converted into a modern office building.

The workshop named The Smithy on Gas Lane, Thorney, once formed part of the neighbouring garage but is now vacant and in a state of disrepair.

It was built in the mid-19th century and operated as a busy working forge until the previous owner’s retirement.

A planning application submitted by Thorney Properties was approved on September 19, allowing the refurbishment of the building ready for an accountancy company to move in.

The Smithy blacksmiths workshop on Gas Lane, Thorney. Photo: Google

“The proposed conversion will renovate the existing building, vastly improving its visual appearance and general health,” planning documents stated.

“This will be to the benefit of the integrity of the conservation area in which the building is located.”

As part of the works, a small single-storey lean to extension is proposed to the north of the existing building.

The roof will be made good and raised slightly, allowing for a small storage area within the roof space. New solar panels are also proposed on the east and west roof planes.

The ground floor will accommodate office space, a meeting room, small library and kitchen/toilet facilities.

Peterborough Civic Society supported the plans but recommended the retention of more of the building’s original features, such as the chimney and brickwork.

The Smithy, along with other workshops and cottages, was an integral part of the 7th Duke of Bedford’s ambitious project to transform Thorney into a progressive, self-sufficient village.

It went under the hammer last year at a guide price of £70,000.