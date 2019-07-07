Football match in honour of ‘much loved’ man with ‘the biggest heart’ killed in A47 collision

Have your say

A football match is being played in memory of a “much loved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and grandson” who died after a head-on collision between a coach and a Ford Transit van.

Riki Boughen (43) from Wisbech died after the collision on January 17, 2018 on the A47 at Constitution Hill in King’s Lynn.

Riki was driving the van at the time, and sadly passenger James Cox (46) also passed away. Both men lives in Prince Street.

After the tragic incident Rachel Rostron, Riki’s sister, paid tribute to him, stating: “Riki was a much loved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and grandson who was very popular and loved by many.

“Every room he walked into he lit up.

“With his cheeky character he was full of jokes always smiling, laughing, always had a tale to tell and loved his food.

“He was a qualified electrician, although he decided he loved his job as a digger driver much more and did that for many years.

“He made friends everywhere he went and would often cook Sunday dinners for people and pass them out of the window or invite people in that had no money or food to eat to make sure everyone had a Sunday lunch.

“He would give anyone anything he had to give.

“He had the biggest heart.”

A charity football match has now been organised in Riki’s memory to raise money for Brake, the road safety charity.

The match is being played at Wisbech Town Football Club, Fenland Stadium, Lynn Road, PE14 7AL, on Sunday, July 21.

The event lasts from midday to 4pm and includes a bouncy castle, stalls, tombola and raffle with great prizes.

Entry is free.