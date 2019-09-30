Flying Scotsman remains a hit in Peterborough as large numbers enjoy a ride on iconic locomotive

The Flying Scotsman continues to draw in huge numbers to Nene Valley Railway with the ‘sold out’ signs going up months ago for the iconic locomotive’s visit.

And as expected people came out in force over the weekend to enjoy a ride on the magnificent machine as it travelled along the rail line, with those not fortunate enough to have grabbed a ticket able to visit Nene Valley Railway’s stations to see it in action. The final journeys are taking place today (Monday). This is not the first time the Flying Scotsman had passed through Peterborough in recent years following its inaugural journey back in 2016 after a decade-long £4.2 million refit. In 2017 it was even stayed for repairs at Nene Valley after breaking down. Built in Doncaster in 1923, the Flying Scotsman soon became the star locomotive of the British railway system, pulling the first train to break the 100mph barrier in 1934. Meanwhile, this weekend at Nene Valley sees its special ‘Wartime at Wansford’ event taking place with 1940s themed stalls, music and re-enactments. For more information, visit www.nvr.org.uk.

