First families into new Peterborough affordable homes by Christmas

Thirty-five new affordable homes in Eye Green are nearing completion, with some families in need of a permanent place to live moving in by Christmas.

In an official ceremony to mark the end of the brick work stage at the Medesham Homes development, Cllr Steve Allen was invited to take a closer look at the first site he approved as the new cabinet member for housing, culture and recreation for Peterborough City Council.

Together with Medesham Homes’ board members, the Mayor of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority James Palmer, leader of Peterborough City Council and combined authority deputy mayor Cllr John Holdich, and director of development for the combined authority Roger Thompson, Cllr Allen was shown around the Castle View development by site manager Neale Bailey and sales and marketing director Katrin Eindorf-Hill from Lodge Park Limited.

Medesham Homes is a joint housing venture between Cross Keys Homes and the council.

Cllr Allen said: “To be able to build a further 35 new homes through the Medesham Homes partnership is fantastic news and I look forward to seeing their completion.

“Medesham Homes is committed to building even more new homes throughout Peterborough to ensure we address the need for new affordable rented homes and help residents find a place they can call home at a price they can afford.”

Last week, the combined authority signed off on a £875,000 grant to support the delivery of 25 of the affordable homes at the site off Crowland Road.

Michael Heekin, executive director of finance at Cross Keys Homes and a Medesham Homes board member, said: “We always welcome grant funding from the combined authority to help us achieve our shared goals to deliver more affordable homes for the communities in Peterborough that need them most.”

Katrin added: “Lodge Park Limited are proud to be working in partnership with Medesham Homes building quality, affordable homes helping to meet the demand in the area. We are looking forward to handing over the keys when the time comes for the new residents to move in later this year.”

The first phase is due for completion by the end of the year to help local families move into a brand new affordable home by Christmas.

Medehsam Homes is also working on another 30 new homes in Stanground.

For more information visit: www.medesham.com.