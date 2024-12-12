First baby is welcomed at Peterborough's new landmark apartments for Cross Keys Homes

Parents delighted to bring new son to ‘’perfect’ home

There was a delighted welcome for the first baby to be born to tenants at a new landmark apartments complex in Peterborough.

Elizabeth and Rockie were thrilled to bring their first child, a son, Shamgar, to their new apartment at Indigo in Northminster.

Mum, Elizabeth said: “We moved from a semi-detached house in Dogsthorpe, as I wanted a home that was modern and close to all amenities.

Elizabeth and Rockie with Shamgar.

"I was so delighted when I saw Indigo as it was exactly what Rockie and I had been looking for and even though I was heavily pregnant, I knew this was the perfect home for us.

“I’m just so glad that we moved when we did, and we were able to set up our new home prior to the arrival of Shamgar.

“I absolutely love living here and having a beautiful home to raise Shamgar in whilst having everything I need literally just a few minutes’ walk away.”

Indigo is located in the heart of Peterborough city centre and is set to provide 315 new apartments when it completes early next year, offering a range of one, two and three bedroom apartments and duplexes.

Claire Higgins, chief executive of Cross Keys Homes, said: “Congratulations to both Elizabeth and Rockie, it’s such wonderful news to hear about baby Shamgar and I wish them all the very best in their new home with their precious newborn son.”

The first phase of the £70 million Indigo apartments were completed three months ago and are already half full. Indigo apartments are being marketed at sub-market rent levels - set at 80 percent of private rent levels and are suitable for anyone who has a connection to Peterborough with a joint income of no more than £80,000 a year.

Anyone who wants further information should contact LSH Residential by visiting the Indigo marketing suite on Cattle Market Road from 10am - 4pm, Monday - Friday, by phone on 07543 313035 or by email at [email protected].

Viewings can also be arranged outside office hours including evenings and weekends, by prior appointment.