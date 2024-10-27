First 'Autumn Abundance Festival' in Peterborough attracts hundreds

By Gemma Gadd
Published 25th Oct 2024, 11:24 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2024, 11:29 BST
A new festival to celebrate the Autumn in Peterborough attracted 350 people on Sunday

The first Autumn Abundance Festival was held at the Green Back Yard in Oundle Road – offering live music, interactive workshops, food stalls and a kids zone.

Visitors got to try their hand at everything from tai chi, yoga, and meditation, to ‘butternut bowling’, conker competitions, and crafting bird feeders.

The event was organised by Project Abundance – a Community Interest Company (CIC) that aims to “educate, demonstrate and inspire regeneration of our environment, health and community.”

Participants brave the rain at the Autumn Abundance Festival.Participants brave the rain at the Autumn Abundance Festival.
Participants brave the rain at the Autumn Abundance Festival.

A spokesperson for the CIC said: “It went really well despite the weather that was forecasted - with over 350 people braving the elements.

"We had various genres of music from acoustic to drum and bass, with a line-up full of some of the best local talent from Peter Axelsen, Jade Paterson, DJ Instant, Drax MC and loads more.”

He added: “This is the first such festival we have done, and we are excited to begin organising next year’s event.”

For more details about Project Abundance visit their website.

Related topics:AutumnPeterborough

