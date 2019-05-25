Firework Fiesta hands over £2,000 to Peterborough good causes raised from final ever event

Firework Fiesta organisers have handed over donations totalling £2,000 raised from its final ever event.

The money was donated to Peterborough Sailability, Peterborough Women’s Aid, Peterborough Association for the Blind and Peterborough Hospital at Home.

In total, the volunteer-run event has raised more than £600,000 for local good causes since beginning 44 years ago.

However, Firework Fiesta organisers announced last week it will no longer be held in Peterborough due to “unacceptable” levels of costs.

The fixture in the calendar was already in doubt after a loss of sponsorship meant there was a race against time to plug a £10,000 funding shortfall.

The East of England Arena and Events Centre, which had been hosting the event, announced a few weeks ago it was planning to organise its own, large fireworks display in November.

The decision to bring Firework Fiesta to an end was announced by event manager Phil Branston, who said: “After 44 years the present organisers of Peterborough Firework Fiesta - Peterborough Minster Rotary Club and Peterborough Round Table - have decided to retire the event.

“With costs increasing to unacceptable levels, gate receipts reducing and our failure to secure sufficient sponsorship to offset the weather risks for the event, we have decided not to proceed again this year.

“We would like to thank all our previous sponsors and the many unpaid volunteers who helped us over the years. May we wish our commercial successors good fortune and fair weather for the future.”

This is the second time Firework Fiesta has been cancelled. The last time was because Nene Park Trust decided to no longer host it at Ferry Meadows, citing traffic concerns. The volunteer-run event then moved to the arena where spectators were treated to a dazzling fireworks display, fair and live music.