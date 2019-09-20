Firefighters rescue cow stuck in river

Have your say

Firefighters had to put in a lot of effort to mooooove a cow which had become stuck in the River Cam, near Meadow Mill Common in Huntingdon.

Firefighters from Huntingdon and two crews and the rescue vehicle from Cambridge were called out on Tuesday at 12.07pm,

The cow being rescued. Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

They arrived to find a cow submerged up to its neck in mud and brambles.

Water crews helped free the cow with the help of farm machinery before leaving it with the farmer.

And instead of milking the situation they soon headed back to the stations, returning by 4.30pm.