Firefighters give thanks at Ladies Night

Volunteer fire fighters were joined by their partners and the High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire for an annual celebration.

The Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade held their annual Ladies Night at The Bull Hotel in Peterborough city centre last week, to say thank you to their partners for their support.

High Sheriff of Cambridgeshire Neil McKittrick also attended the celebrations.

The Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade is the only force of its type in the country. It was formed in 1884. The brigade was given the Freedom of Peterborough in 1984.

It is based on Bourges Boulevard, near Waitrose.